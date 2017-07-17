Leeds striker Ekuban picks Ghana over Italy

Italian-born striker of Ghanaian descent Caleb Ansah Ekuban says he will represent Ghana national team and not Italy.

The 23-year-old signed a three-year deal with Championship side Leeds United from Serie A outfit Chievo Verona last week.

Ekuban, who was born to Ghanaian parents, says his grandfather advised him to pick the Black Stars over Gli Azzurri.

“When it comes to nationality [and national team], my grandfather told me that if I go and play for the Italian national team, I cannot come back to the house,” Ekuban told his club's website.

“So you know what the answer is. I have chosen Ghana over Italy,” he added.

Ekuban also admitted that he is expecting a tough campaign in the Championship and believes the English second-tier is tougher than the Albanian top-flight, where he spent last season playing for Partizani Tirana on loan.

“It will be quite different for me here. The Championship is a tough league, tougher than Albania. I know that. I think that even Serie A players in Italy can find it quite difficult in the Championship but I’ll know better about it when I start playing. I think I can do well,” he said.

“Let’s just say that I’m not afraid. I know that the Championship is a strong league but I’m strong too. If I get the rhythm I don’t think I’ll suffer physically.

“I’m a kind of player that likes moving. I like to attack the space,” he added.

Should Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah hands him a call-up, Ekuban would be following in the footsteps of the likes of Quincy Owusu-Abayie, Hans Sarpei, Otto Addo and Kevin-Prince Boateng, who were born in Europe but represented the Black Stars.