NSL: Vihiga United maintain top spot as All Stars fall

Promotion race in National Super League took another turn as top horses registered vital wins in different venue on Sunday.

At Camp Toyoyo, two high profile matches were played with the first pitting hosts Talanta FC against Nairobi Stima. A brilliant opener from a well taken free-kick by Ivan Anguyo, Joel Bataro own goal and a Victor Omune strike was all the power men needed to down their opponents, who scored their consolation courtesy of Vincent Wasambo.

In the same venue, Wazito FC needed Oliver Kilonzo's first half strike to sink wasteful Kibera Black Stars. The Frank Ouna led side came into the match under pressure considering rivals Stima had won earlier on, and fortunately his side did not disappoint. But Wazito should thank their custodian for pulling excellent saves that led to their victory.

Sticking with the top horses, Vihiga United defeated Bidco United to stay top ahead of Wazito and Stima. The Western-based side scored through Patrick Okullo and Bernard Ochieng. Ushuru FC needed goals from Andrew Murunga and Barrack Odhiambo to defeat bottom placed Mosca 2-1.

The visitors scored their goal courtesy of Tettieh Olesu. Kenya Police defeated Modern Coast Rangers 2-0, with KCB bagging maximum points after 2-1 win against St. Josephs.

Nairobi City Stars defeated Isebania 2-1 while Kisumu-based Palos FC defeated Adminstration Police by the same margin. Biggest scoreline was at Afraha where GFE 105 defeated Ezekiel Akwana led Nakuru All Stars 4-0. Vihiga United lead the chase with 38 points, same as second placed Wazito and Nairobi Stima, who have an inferior goal difference.