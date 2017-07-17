Aduana Stars accounted for Ebusua Dwarfs to move back on points with leaders Wafa, who fell at Berekum, on matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League.

Matchday 23 wrap: Wafa's fall brings Aduana level

Except for Asante Kotoko's postponed Super Clash with rivals Hearts of Oak, all other games came off as scheduled despite Wednesday's tragedy involving the Porcupine Warriors team bus.

At Dormaa, Bright Adjei's double was enough to hand Aduana a 2-0 triumph over Dwarfs.

On 43 points, the Fire Boys, thus, tie leaders Wafa, who suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Richard Danso's consolation was not enough as Stephen Sarfo netted twice from the spot for the home side.

Hearts and Kotoko, meanwhile, still hold on to the third and fourth positions respectively despite their inactivity.

Elsewhere, Medeama scored three unanswered goals against second-from-bottom Great Olympics to move fifth on the ladder.

Justice Blay, Bismarck Oppong and Latif Salifu ensured the 3-0 win for the Yellow and Mauves.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Amed Toure's hat-trick was the talking point as Bechem United thrashed Bolga All Stars 4-0 in Saturday's only fixture.

The Hunters, whose other goal came through Maxwell Frimpong, are sixth on the table while All Stars sit bottom.

Following their giant-killing of Kotoko last midweek, Inter Allies were hoping to make it two wins in a row at Tema Youth.

Abdul Nassiru Hamzah's goal was, however, not enough as Francis Adjetey, James Akaminko and Joseph Paintsil scored to hand home side Youth a 3-1 victory at the Tema Stadium.

Arguably, the most shocking result of matchday 23 came at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium as relegation-fighters Elmina Sharks stunned home side Ashanti Gold 2-1.

Eric Osei and Benjamin Tweneboah gave Sharks a two-goal lead before Prince Owusu later halved the deficit. The Miners had won six and drawn one of their preceding seven matches.

Finally at the Malik Jabir Park, reigning champions Wa All Stars recorded a 2-1 win over 14-placed Liberty Professionals.

David Abagna and Matthew Kelvin Andoh got the goals for the Northern Blues, with Emmanuel Sarpong fetching the Scientific Soccer Lads' consolation from the spot.