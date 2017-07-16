ABS' Makinwa unmoved despite three-match ultimatum

ABS head coach Henry Makinwa says he is not moved by three-match ultimatum given him following his side's 4-2 defeat against Sunshine Stars.







The ABS management had issued the deadline notice to the coach after the Saraki Boys suffered their first home defeat of the season and failure to win in four straight games.







But the ex-international turned coach insists his side will not review their playing pattern but assured they will put up a good showing enough to win against Rivers United on Sunday.







“I know my worth and I accept the ultimatum in good faith because I work with young boys in the team,” Makinwa told media.







“It has not been an easy season for us. We have proved our worth in the first half of the season, but the second half has been a bit rough for us.







“The three-match ultimatum does not disturb me. We will come out on Sunday to play good football. I am not going to set up my team to play defensive football.







“We know the risk involved but on Sunday good football will be guaranteed. We are not happy with our form but we must remain focused and forge ahead,” he concluded.





