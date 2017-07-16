News

Russian football slammed over 'inhumane' bear stunt
EXTRA TIME: Social media reacts as Kaizer Chiefs win Maize Cup

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Kaizer Chiefs claimed the annual Maize Cup trophy on Saturday after beating Free State Stars 1-0 in the final. 

It was Amakhosi first pre-season tournament, and they will going into their tour to Botswana brimming with confidence. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to their 'first piece of silverware' ahead of the start of the 2017/2018 campaign. 






 


#Repost @arthurmafokate with @repostapp  Ya seKasi! Legend #MaizeCup Grootman  &

A post shared by Siphiwe Tshabalala (@siphiweshabba) on Jul 15, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT







