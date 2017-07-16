Kaizer Chiefs claimed the annual Maize Cup trophy on Saturday after beating Free State Stars 1-0 in the final.

EXTRA TIME: Social media reacts as Kaizer Chiefs win Maize Cup

It was Amakhosi first pre-season tournament, and they will going into their tour to Botswana brimming with confidence.

Here's how Twitter reacted to their 'first piece of silverware' ahead of the start of the 2017/2018 campaign.











#Repost @arthurmafokate with @repostapp Ya seKasi! Legend #MaizeCup Grootman & A post shared by Siphiwe Tshabalala (@siphiweshabba) on Jul 15, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT







If your team in not in the top8 don't comment or criticize our broken cup #MaizeCup17 pic.twitter.com/WDV1070hUK

— Viva Ngobeni (@Hlulani_) July 15, 2017



Chiefs after lifting the Maize Cup yesterday just might get a treble this season with the Macufe Cup and Black Label Cup coming up

— Masibulele Nolusu (@masb_quik) July 16, 2017