Nzoia Sugar coach: We were robbed against Posta Rangers

Nzoia Sugar coach Bernard Mwalala has bemoaned poor officiating as the reason why his team fell against Posta Rangers.

A goal apiece from Dennis Mukhaisi and Joseph Mbugi reduced Patrick Kwitanda's late strike to just a consolation, as the mailmen moved joint top of the table with 29 points.

However, the former international believes his side was 'robbed' in broad daylight by the officials. "We have played a good game but were let down by officiating, it was poor, actually we were robbed by the officials.

"Several decisions went against us, they (Rangers) were given a soft penalty against us while the referee ignored several handballs in their danger zone. We could have gotten something from the match only if the referee could have been fair, the Federation should look into this matter."

Nzoia Sugar is now placed in the 12th position with eighteen points after similar number of matches.