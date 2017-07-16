Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi has lauded goalkeeper Levis Opiyo's brave decision that helped the 'slum boys' get a valuable point against Sony Sugar on Saturday.

Mathare United coach hails keeper despite red card

With less than three minutes to go, the Sugar Miller's Yemi Mwana slipped through the defense and found himself in a one on one situation with the custodian. The latter was left with no choice but surge towards the striker and commit a 'match saving foul' that resulted in a red card.

Kimanzi says it was the only option left. "I cannot blame him (Opiyo) for the red card, it was something he had to do, there was no option. As a matter of fact, he won a point for us because maybe, if he could have stayed we might have conceded, it was a good decision.

"We played well, possessed the ball and dictated the tempo, but our finishing let us down. I am happy with the point though considering we played a better side that is way above us on the table."

The 2008 league champions are bottom of the table with twelve points.