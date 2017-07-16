Bakayoko thanks 'agent' Batshuayi after completing Chelsea move

News

Phoenix facing axe as A-League expansion looms

Tiemoue Bakayoko has thanked new team-mate Michy Batshuayi for helping to get his move from Monaco to Chelsea over the line.

Bakayoko's protracted transfer from the Ligue 1 side was finally completed on Saturday , with the Premier League champions paying a reported £40 million to bring in the midfielder.

The 22-year-old subsequently watched Chelsea run riot in an 8-2 friendly win over Fulham at their Cobham training ground and he thanked Batshuayi - who scored twice in the rout - for his impact on the transfer.

Bakayoko and Batshuayi had swapped a series of emoji-laden tweets late on Thursday, hinting that the deal could soon go through.

"Thanks to my agent @mbatshuayi," Bakayoko wrote on Twitter alongside a brief statement.

"I would like to say thank you to all my fans and followers for your kind words throughout this journey - as you know, I love championships!

"As a Ligue 1 champion, I am even more determined to win as many championships as I can with my dream team Chelsea. I am pleased to represent the Blues!

"Thank you, yours truly, TB."

