A total of five matches were played on Saturday in Kenyan Premier League across the country.

KPL Round Up: Ulinzi Stars move top of table as Bandari fall

However, only four goals were scored, with three matches ending in a barren draw. Benjamin Nyangweso led Ulinzi Stars moved top of the table after downing Nakumatt 2-1 at Ruaraka Grounds.

The soldiers scored through Samuel Onyango and Omar Mbongi, with Joshua Oyoo pulling a consolation for the hosts. The shoppers are now placed ninth on 22 points.

At Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa, AFC Leopards ended their ten match winless run in style after downing Bandari by a solitary goal scored by youngster Marcellus Ingotsi.

Prior to that, Ingwe had lost several clear cut chances including a one on one situation between striker Vincent Oburu and his opponent Wilson Obungu. 2009 league champions Sofapaka settled to a 0-0 draw away to Thika United.

Batoto ba Mungu had hoped to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat against Nakumatt, but unfortunately for coach Sam Ssimbwa, things did not go as planned.

Ten man Mathare United played to a barren draw against visiting Sony Sugar at Ruaraka Grounds. The 'slum boys' did well creating chances that were not converted.

Goalkeeper Levis Opiyo had to come long way off his line to save his side against a possible goal scoring opportunity, committing a foul in the process that led to his sending off.

But Mathare United held on to get valuable point. It was the same scenario in the game between Kariobangi Sharks at home against Kakamega Homeboyz.