News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man United loss hands City the title
Man United loss hands City the title

The top 30 funniest fantasy football team names

Goal.com
Goal.com /

You've signed up to play fantasy football, carefully selected your squad, designed a kit and then... the dreaded team name screen hits you.

The top 30 funniest fantasy football team names

The top 30 funniest fantasy football team names

We've all been there, spending far, far longer than is healthy trying to devise some kind of witty football-related pun with which to draw a laugh or two from the rest of the league.

Fantasy football: The complete guide

This year, Goal is here to save you some time and energy.

We've collected the 30 funniest (family friendly) fantasy football team names as voted for by users on the Best Fantasy Football Names website, which you can visit here .

Have a quick read of these and you'll have your 2017-18 side sorted in no time.


30. KROOS CONTROL





Toni Kroos Real Madrid

29. PIQUE BLINDERS





Gerard Pique

28. IBE GOT A FEELING





Worst Premier League Team of the Season so far

Jordon Ibe


27. MURDER ON ZIDANE'S FLOOR





Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid

26. THE ZARATE KID





Mauro Zarate Fiorentina Qarabag Europa League

25. BLINK-1ETO'O





Samuel Eto'o Antalyaspor

24. BACUNA MATATA





Leandro Bacuna Aston Villa

23. BAINES ON TOAST





Premier League TOTW

Leighton Baines


22. EGG FRIED REUS





Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

21. RIDERS OF YOHAN





Yohan Cabaye Crystal Palace Premier League

20. BOOM XHAKALAKA





Granit Xhaka Arsenal

19. MEN BEHAVING CHADLI





Worst PL Team of the Week Nacer Chadli

18. DIRTY SANCHEZ





Alexis Sanchez Chile

17. BALOTELLITUBBIES





Mario Balotelli Nice

16. CESC AND THE CITY





Cesc Fabregas, Daniella Semaan

15. ABSOLUTELY FABREGAS





Cesc Fabregas Eden Hazard Chelsea Premier League

14. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS





HD Jurgen Klopp

13. NEVILLE WEARS PRADA





Gary Neville FC Valencia 18022016

12. NO WEIMANN NO CRY





Andreas Weimann Liverpool Wolves

11. LORD OF THE INGS





HD Danny Ings

10. GUNS ’N MOSES





Victor Moses

9. AYEW READY?





Andre Ayew West Ham Premier League

8. THE WIZARD OF OZIL





Mesut Ozil Arsenal 2017

7. FLYING WITHOUT INGS





HD Danny Ings Liverpool

6. BENTEKE FRIED CHICKEN





Christian Benteke Crystal Palace Premier League

5. SHOW ME DA MANÉ





Sadio Mane Liverpool

4. CTRL ALT DE LAET





Ritchie De Laet Aston Villa

3. GAME OF THROW-INS





Lionel Messi Barcelona

2. WHO ATE ALL DEPAYS?





Memphis Depay Lyon Dijon Ligue 1 19022017

1. LALLANAS IN PYJAMAS





Adam Lallana England World Cup qualifying
Back To Top