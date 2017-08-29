You've signed up to play fantasy football, carefully selected your squad, designed a kit and then... the dreaded team name screen hits you.

The top 30 funniest fantasy football team names

We've all been there, spending far, far longer than is healthy trying to devise some kind of witty football-related pun with which to draw a laugh or two from the rest of the league.

This year, Goal is here to save you some time and energy.

We've collected the 30 funniest (family friendly) fantasy football team names as voted for by users on the Best Fantasy Football Names website, which you can visit here .

Have a quick read of these and you'll have your 2017-18 side sorted in no time.

30. KROOS CONTROL

29. PIQUE BLINDERS

28. IBE GOT A FEELING

27. MURDER ON ZIDANE'S FLOOR

26. THE ZARATE KID

25. BLINK-1ETO'O

24. BACUNA MATATA

23. BAINES ON TOAST

22. EGG FRIED REUS

21. RIDERS OF YOHAN

20. BOOM XHAKALAKA

19. MEN BEHAVING CHADLI

18. DIRTY SANCHEZ

17. BALOTELLITUBBIES

16. CESC AND THE CITY

15. ABSOLUTELY FABREGAS

14. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS

13. NEVILLE WEARS PRADA

12. NO WEIMANN NO CRY

11. LORD OF THE INGS

10. GUNS ’N MOSES

9. AYEW READY?

8. THE WIZARD OF OZIL

7. FLYING WITHOUT INGS

6. BENTEKE FRIED CHICKEN

5. SHOW ME DA MANÉ

4. CTRL ALT DE LAET

3. GAME OF THROW-INS

2. WHO ATE ALL DEPAYS?

1. LALLANAS IN PYJAMAS