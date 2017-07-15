Zoo Kericho have received a boost ahead of their league match against Chemelil Sugar on Sunday.

Zoo Kericho receive boost as player returns from suspension

Top striker Bernard 'Nado' Odhiambo, who missed Zoo’s goalless draw against Mathare United two weeks ago owing to suspension, will now be available for selection against the sugar millers.

​“After serving a one-match suspension, Odhiambo will be available for selection when we play Chemelil Sugar on Sunday,” confirmed a statement from Zoo

Zoo will be looking for their first win in four matches having been held to a 0-0 draw by struggling Mathare United in their last outing. The host will be looking to replicate their May 20th performance where they stunned Bandari 3-2 although it remains their last league win in four games.

Chemelil on the other hand, are going to the fixture with a better record of two wins in three matches, including a surprise 2-1 success over Ulinzi Stars last month.

The Sugar Millers are currently 10th on the log with 21 points while Zoo are four places down on 15 points.