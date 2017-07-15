Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye took time out to visit children in a blind school in Tanzania, just as the English Premier League side enjoy their first pre-season tour in the east African nation.

EXTRA TIME: Everton’s Gueye visits school of the blind

The 27-year-old who was introduced as a second half substitute in the game against Kenyan outfit, Gor Mahia was pleased to have spent quality time with the kids in the special school.

Gueye moved to Goodison Park from Aston Villa last summer, and scored a goal in 32 league games for the Ronald Koeman's men last season.