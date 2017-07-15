Shooting Stars’ Ajani Ibrahim hails the impact of Abu Azeez who got his first goal for the Oluyole Warriors since his mid-season switch.

Ibrahim hails Azeez’s impact at Shooting Stars

The former Enyimba striker registered his maiden strike against Enugu Rangers to help Fatai Amoo's side to a morale-boosting away draw.

“I am not surprised with the form of Azeez since he joined us. He has always proved to be a good player since he came in. Even though he just got his first goal for us, he has always been assisting us with his direct playing pattern. His goal and the way he played against Enugu Rangers showed he desires we remain in the topflight at the end of the season and it is what we are canvassing for,” Ibrahim told Goal.

“The draw has boosted our renewed confidence that we can survive the drop zone and we shall keep on pushing harder until we achieve our objective. We have another match on Sunday against Katsina United and it is our belief that we can beat them and add another important victory to the ones we have got.”