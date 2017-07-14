Arsenal continue their pre-season schedule in Australia when they take on A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Arsenal: TV channel, free stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

New signing Alexandre Lacazette announced himself to the Gunners faithful with a debut goal in Thursday's 2-0 win over Sydney FC and Arsene Wenger will want to see more of that as he primes his team for a renewed assault on the Premier League.

The latest Arsenal transfer rumours

The game against Western Sydney sets Arsenal up for an International Champions Cup clash against Bayern Munich in China four days later, ahead of friendlies against Chelsea, Sevilla and Benfica.

Game

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Arsenal

Date

Saturday, July 15

Time

11:00 BST / 20:00 (local)



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the United Kingdom, the match will be available to watch live on television on Premier Sports and by stream via the Premier Player app.

UK TV channel Online stream

Premier Sports

Premier Player



Fans in Australia will be able to watch the game live on SBS Viceland and by stream on The World Game website and app.

Australia TV channel Online stream

SBS Viceland

The World Game



Furthermore, supporters will also have the option to tune in to the game on Arsenal.com or the club's app.

ARSENAL TEAM NEWS

Arsene Wenger fielded a number of youth and reserve players in the Arsenal starting line-up against Sydney FC and that is likely to change on Saturday, with more established players coming in.

Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to score against Sydney FC and played just over 20 minutes, so the France international could find himself in the starting XI, along with the likes of Olivier Giroud, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Granit Xhaka, who also began on the bench.

Lacazette scores on debut

That means teen sensations Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock may have to content themselves with a place on the bench, despite impressing Wenger with their performances against Sydney.

Aaron Ramsey, Laurent Koscielny and David Ospina were not included in the matchday squad on Thursday, but Wenger confirmed that they are likely to play a part on Saturday.

Arsenal will once again be without Alexis Sanchez and Shkodran Mustafi, who have been allowed extra time off following their Confederations Cup involvement with Chile and Germany, respectively.

ARSENAL BETTING ODDS

Arsenal are 1/5 favourites to win, according to Oddschecker , while Western Sydney are priced at 12/1 and the draw is given at 11/2.

Betting: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Arsenal

GAME PREVIEW

Arsene Wenger gave a number of youth team players a lengthy run-out against Sydney FC and, while positively acknowledging their performances, he is likely to reinstate more senior squad members to the starting XI.

The Gunners boss had the first competitive games of the season in mind when he left Laurent Koscielny and Aaron Ramsey out of the game against Sydney on Thursday, but indicated that the duo will both feature on Saturday. Koscielny is likely to join Sead Kolasinac and Per Mertesacker in the back three, while Ramsey should form part of the midfield alongside Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Granit Xhaka.

Wenger will be keen to establish some consistency leading into the game against Bayern Munich on July 19 and supporters will be interested to see how their side lines up in attack, with Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck getting the nod ahead of Lacazette and Giroud in the last game.

"It is important for [Lacazette] to get that (first goal) off his shoulders because you expect to score if you are a striker," Wenger told reporters after the game against Sydney.

"You could see that he was happy but overall what we were looking for was to play at pace and to develop our collective game and for long periods in the game that was quite good for us."

Tony Popovic's Wanderers, meanwhile, will be led out at the ANZ Stadium by newly-appointed captain Robbie Cornthwaite, while former Celta Vigo and Deportivo striker Oriel Riera will lead their attack.