Paul Nkata: Bandari will not underrate AFC Leopards

Bandari FC coach Paul Nkata has warned his side against underrating AFC Leopards in their next outing in Kenyan Premier League.

While the Dockers are slowly returning to their early form, Ingwe is struggling badly getting just three points from their last nine matches. But according to the Ugandan tactician, that is no reason for his charges to come into the match over confident.

"Yes, we do understand it is a match that is going to be tough, Leopards is a good side, one of the best in the country. By them having a bad run, it does not mean we will have it easy, no. It is something we have to work on, on the pitch; coming with a negative mentality might work against us," Nkata told Goal on Friday.

Nkata has conceded his team will also miss services of Michael Luvutsi and Fred Cosmos, who are suspended. "We will miss them, they have been playing well for us but I have faith their replacements will do the job."

The match will be played at Mbaraki Stadium from 3.00pm.