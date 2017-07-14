Manchester United confirm Victor Lindelof shirt number

Manchester United have confirmed that new signing Victor Lindelof will wear the No.2 shirt for them this season.

The defender, who signed for United in a £40 million deal last month, is expected to play a major role in their Premier League and Champions League efforts in 2017-18.

Lindelof, 22, was Jose Mourinho's first signing of the summer and has since been followed through the Old Trafford door by Everton's Romelu Lukaku for £75m.

The former Chelsea striker has been given the No.9 shirt number having been "given permission" by Zlatan Ibrahimovic to replace him as the own of that particular Man Utd jersey.

United's No.10 shirt remains vacant following the exit of all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney earlier in July for his boyhood club Everton.

The club's iconic No.7 shirt - worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Eric Cantona and George Best - hasn't been worn since Memphis Depay's departure in January.

Manchester United, who finished off the season on a high with a Europa League final win, kick off their pre-season fixtures with a tie against LA Galaxy on Saturday evening (3am UK time on Sunday) in California.