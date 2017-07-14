West Ham set to complete Hart deal

West Ham could complete the signing of Joe Hart from Manchester City this weekend on an initial loan with an option to buy, Goal can confirm.

The Hammers are keen to recruit a new goalkeeper this summer, and have swiftly negotiated a deal for the England international.

City allowed Hart to leave on loan to Torino last season and he is now set to move to London Stadium, with Pep Guardiola’s side willing to subsidise his wages.

West Ham are understood to have struck a deal that will see City pay half of Hart’s £100,000-per-week wages, and an option to buy will be included.

At the beginning of negotiations, City valued Hart at £20 million but sources have confirmed that West Ham are hopeful of negotiating a deal that will allow them to purchase Hart for between £12m and £15m.

Both Adrian and Darren Randolph could potentially leave the club as a result of Hart's signing as the former has been linked with Crystal Palace, while both Newcastle United and Middlesbrough are interested in Randolph.

Hart will link up with former City team-mate Pablo Zabaleta in the capital, after the Hammers signed the right-back on a free transfer earlier this summer.

The pair won two Premier League trophies, the FA Cup and two League Cups together during their time at the Etihad Stadium.

Hart has made a total of 348 appearances for City, and has won 71 England caps.