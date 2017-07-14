Orlando Pirates have signed Nigeria international Christian Obiozor from Enyimba for an undisclosed fee.

Nigeria’s Christian Obiozor joins South African club Orlando Pirates

Despite being linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns, the 22-year-old joins the Buccaneers who finished 11th in the South African topflight last season.



The Club would like to announce our latest signing. Nigerian striker, Christian Obiozor, joins the Bucs camp. #WelcomeObiozor #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/qvGCWnuzmP — Orlando Pirates FC (@Orlando_Pirates) July 14, 2017

''Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to confirm the signing of Christian Obiozor,’’ the club announced on their website.

''The 22-year-old joins to bolster the Buccaneers frontline ahead of the start of the 2017/18 season. Obiozor who hails from Emene in Nigeria played for the likes of Kano Pillars and more recently, two-time CAF Champions League winners Enyimba.’’

He joins compatriots James Okwuosa and Emmanuel Daniel in Kjell Jonevret’s squad in Orlando Stadium.

Obiozor was part of Nigeria squad who finished third at the African Nations Championship staged in South Africa in 2014. His 85th minute goal handed the Super Eagles victory against Zimbabwe in the third-place encounter.