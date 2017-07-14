Sunday's scheduled Ghana Premier League clash between fierce rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko has been suspended following the Porcupine Warriors' fatal accident on Wednesday.

Official: Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash postponed indefinitely

On their return from a midweek fixture against Inter Allies in Accra, Kotoko's team bus, carrying the playing body and the technical team, ran into a stationary truck at Nkawkaw, leading to several injuries and one confirmed casualty.

Deputy equipment officer Thomas Kofi Asare lost his life, leaving the football fraternity in a state of mourning amid commiserations from the likes of Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo and Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

"The Premier League Board (PLB) has postponed the match day 23 Premier League fixture between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak which was scheduled for Sunday July 16 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi," a statement on the Ghana FA website read.

"The decision to postpone the match indefinitely follows the tragic accident involving Asante Kotoko on their way to Kumasi after their matchday 22 league match with Inter Allies in Accra.

"The PLB is deeply saddened by the development, and expresses its deepest commiseration to Asante Kotoko.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with family of Mr Thomas Asare, the departed assistant equipment manager, and we pray to Almighty God to heal the injured players and officials."

Meanwhile, the other seven matchday 23 fixtures will go ahead this weekend, only that they have now been moved from Saturday to Sunday.

The seven games were originally scheduled for Saturday to make way for the big clash between Hearts and Kotoko on Sunday.

The PLB has directed all club officials and players to wear red and black armbands during the seven games, in addition to the observation of a minute's silence before kickoff in honour of the departed Kotoko official.