ABS's Mudashir urges mates to forget Sunshine Stars defeat

Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC's Nurudeen Mudashir has expressed shock at his side 4-2 home defeat against Sunshine Stars but has urged them to put the set back behind them.

The goalkeeper conceded four goals in the second half after a barren first half to crumble against the Owena Whales.







And he summed up his poor show describing it as the worst ever in his goalkeeping career but he is confident they will overcome Rivers United.

“Honestly, I was really shocked with the result. I have never conceded four goals in a match, less to talk about 45 minutes," Mudashiru told media.







"The game still remains a misery to me. It took me until Tuesday to get over the surprises that happened on Sunday but that is football for you.







“However, it is football and must forge ahead. We have put that behind us and we must be focused for the game against Rivers United on Sunday.







“We are aware we have let our fans down and we must begin to redeem our image from the Rivers United match on Sunday in Ilorin on Sunday.''







Henry Makinwa's men are 17th on the log with 35 points from 28 games and will next welcome the Pride of Rivers on Sunday, July 16.