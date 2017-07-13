AmaZulu recently acquired the Premier Soccer League (PSL) status of Thanda Royal Zulu, and they are wasting no time in bolstering their squad ahead of the new season.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates miss out on Thanda Royal Zulu duo

The Durban-based outfit has confirmed the signings of Ayabulela Konqobe and striker Mhlengi Cele.

The two players were instrumental in Amabhubesi’s triumphant campaign and were believed to be on the radar of several topflight clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

However, Konqobe and Cele opted to join AmaZulu as they return to the PSL, and have subsequently signed three-year deals at the club.

“The players are officially signed with AmaZulu FC and we’re pleased to have them. They are quality players who bring much needed quality in their respective positions,” AmaZulu’s general manager Lunga Sokhela told the club’s website.

Meanwhile, Amazulu also recently announced the signings of Sadat Ouro-Akoriko, Siduduzo Dlamini, Jabulani Ncubeni, Siyabonga Mbatha and Siyethemba Mnguni during the current transfer period.