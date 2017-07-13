Sigurdsson not included in Swansea's pre-season tour as Everton move edges closer

Gylfi Sigurdsson has not travelled with Swansea City for their pre-season tour of the United States as a big-money move to Everton edges closer.

The 27-year-old has been a long-term target for big-spending Everton, who have been credited with an interest in the midfielder since last summer.

Everton have already splashed out towards £100m on the likes of Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane and Wayne Rooney so far this summer, with Sigurdsson their next primary target.

And the Toffees could be set to secure a deal after Swansea confirmed on Thursday morning that Sigurdsson has not been included in his side's trip to the United States.



Having played v Barnet last night, Gylfi did not feel in the right frame of mind to travel due to the current uncertainty over his future. — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 13, 2017

The Swans revealed that Sigurdsson does not feel in “the right frame of mind” due to the ongoing speculation over his future. He featured for the club in their 1-0 friendly defeat against Barnet on Wednesday.

Leicester City had also been linked with Sigurdsson but talk over a move to the King Power Stadium has died down after reports emerged Swansea have slapped a £50m price tag on the Iceland international.

Fresh reports on Thursday morning, however, claim Everton made a big of around £40m for Sigurdsson, who scored nine goals and registered 13 assists in the Premier League in 2016/17.

Swansea boss Paul Clement admitted after his side's loss against Barnet that the business-side of the game means he could lose his prized asset.

"I have made it very clear I want him to stay here," Clement told BBC Sport.

"The fans want that, the owners would like that but, ultimately, there's a business side to football as well.

"We had that situation with Jack Cork. In the summer there was no thought of moving Jack on but it got to a point when another club came in with a really good offer.

"That might end up being the case with Gylfi. We don't know yet."