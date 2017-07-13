New Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino will get the chance to assess his players during pre-season ahead of the new Premier League term.

Southampton pre-season fixtures: Saints' complete summer tour & schedule

Pellegrino, who impressed in charge of La Liga side Alaves during the 2016/17 season, has arrived at St Mary's as Claude Puel's successor.

And the Argentine has already been quick to add to his squad, bringing in Poland Under-21 international defender Jan Bednarek from Lech Poznan.

We have your complete guide to the south coast club's pre-season schedule.

SOUTHAMPTON PRE-SEASON FIXTURES

Date

Opponent

Time (local/BST)

Venue

Jul 15

St Gallen

16:30 / 15:30

Sportanlage Kellen

Jul 22

Brentford

15:00

Griffin Park

Jul 29

Saint-Etienne

18:30 / 17:30

Stade Municipal de Chambery



Southampton have begun their pre-season by jetting off to a training camp in Austria with new manager Pellegrino putting his players through double sessions to build up their fitness.

Saints will then make the short trip across to Switzerland to take on local side St Gallen in their opening friendly of the summer, before a clash against Brentford quickly follows.

Pellegrino has booked in another training camp in France in July as he looks to build up an understanding with his charges, in what will be his first campaign as a Premier League manager.

New boy Bednarek will join up with his team-mates later in July after being allowed an extended period off due to his participation in the Under-21 European Championship with Poland.

Manolo Gabbiadini will also get a full pre-season under his belt with Southampton after only arriving in February from Napoli.

Southampton will face French outfit Saint-Etienne on July 29 before their attention turns to the opening day of the 2017-18 league season.

WHEN DOES THE SEASON START?

Southampton take on Swansea City in their first Premier League game of the new season on August 12 at St Mary's.

They will then lock horns with West Ham on August 19, also on home soil, before facing newly-promoted Huddersfield Town.

Although Southampton finished 8th under former boss Puel last season, the gap between themselves and the top seven was huge.

Southampton finished 15 points behind seven-placed Everton in 16/17 and therefore fans will be hoping their side can put up a better challenge to finish inside the European qualification spots under Pellegrino.