Minnesota United signs New Zealand international Boxall

Minnesota United has signed New Zealand international Michael Boxall, the MLS club announced Wednesday.
The 28-year-old defender, who can play right back or center back, spent the past two seasons with South African side SuperSport United.
"Excited to be here, I had heard a lot of positive things about the coaching staff here and that got me excited to join the club," Boxall said in a news release. "Being involved in something from the very start and the opportunity to build something special here meant a lot."
A UC Santa Barbara product, Boxall played in MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps from 2011 to 2012 before leaving for Wellington Phoenix in the Australian A-League.
He has earned 25 caps for New Zealand and represented his nation at the Confederations Cup last month.
Minnesota sits last in the Western Conference at 5-11-3 in its inaugural MLS season, with a league-worst 42 goals conceded.