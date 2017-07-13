Gael Kakuta has secured a move to French Ligue 1 side, Amiens in a four-year-contract ahead of the upcoming 2017/18 season.

Amiens signs DR Congo's Gael Kakuta

The deal comes at the back of a terminated contract with Chinese outfit, Hebei China Fortune.

The DR. Congo winger made the move to China last year and made 24 league appearances, netting twice before returning to Europe, on loan with Spanish topflight side, Deportivo La Coruna.

Back in France with Christopher Pelissier's side, the 26-year-old will be hoping to rejuvenate his underwhelming, nomadic career as the Unicorns will be looking to extend their stay in the first division.