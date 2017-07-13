Ushuru FC handed Palos their second defeat in under a week, following a 3-0 win on Wednesday.

Ushuru beat Palos to move third in NSL table

Kisumu-based side Palos lost to Tusker in GOtv Shield Cup over the past weekend before succumbing to their second straight lose to a tactical Ken Kenyatta side.

The win, after 16 rounds of matches, did very little to push Ushuru up on the table, in a match that was delayed by 10 minutes after Ushuru failed to provide home security. The taxmen are now placed fourth with 34 points, just a point behind leaders Vihiga United

Wazito, who beat KCB 3-0 in the early kick-off match and Nairobi Stima, occupy number two and three in that order, both on 35 points. The tax men found the back of the net through Amianda Benson, who hit a brace with Opoia George hitting home Ushuru’s second to hand his side three points.

Palos: David Oputi, Victor Manuel, Kelvin Wasonga, Morgan Omondi, Bobby Saint, Ben Baraza, Brian Chege, Waiswa Alex, Michael Owino, Morgan Shavanga and Selemani Manjenga.