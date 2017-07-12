Sundowns full-back Fares Hachi remains undeterred despite lack of game time

When Fares Hachi joined Mamelodi Sundowns in February, much was said about Pitso Mosimane’s admiration for the Algerian.

It was believed that Hachi’s performances in the 2016 Caf Champions League is what caught the Sundowns tactician’s attention. However, after starting his Sundowns tenure impressively, Hachi began to struggle and has been unable to dethrone Tebogo Langerman for the left-back position.

The 27-year-old’s game time has been severely limited, but he was most recently amongst the team which drew with AS Vita Club in Sundowns’ final game of the Champions League group stage. Nonetheless, Hachi was pleased to have registered some much-needed game time and hopes to play an important role in Mosimane’s plans next season.

“I was happy to play (against AS Vita) because I have not played a lot of games. I am glad that the coach gave me a chance to help the team. My hope is to get another chance to show what more I can do,” Hachi told The New Age.

“I have only been here for about six months and it is the coach’s choice who plays. I have high respect for him and I know that I will get my chances to play,” Hachi added.

Meanwhile, Sundowns booked a meeting with Wydad Casablanca in the Champions League quarterfinals, and Hachi believes that the Brazilians’ experience in the tournament will hold them in good stead.

“We have a lot of chances to win this tournament again this year. Last season the team was new and they were still champions,” Hachi said.

“This season we have even more strength and knowledge of this tournament. We are not in the quarterfinals because anyone did us any favours.

“We played well and earned our chance,” Hachi concluded.