Morais pleased with statement win over Pahang

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) did their title chances no harm after achieving a massive 2-0 win over Pahang at Darul Makmur Stadium on Tuesday night. The win helped put the Southern Tigers 12 points ahead of the Elephants as well as keeping them nine points in front of now second-placed, Kedah.

Ulisses Morais restored the core players back to the starting line-up after making wholesale changes in the previous game against Terengganu at the weekend. All four import players were named in the starting XI and their contributions settled what was a tight affair between the two teams.

Gonzalo Cabrera and Natxo Insa scored in either half for the Southern Tigers - becknoning the team towards a historic fourth consecutive Super League title. Given the statement victory, Morais was justifiably pleased with his players but warns against complacency.

"The win against a great team like Pahang tonight was a very exciting win. What can be said is it was a difficult match, but the players managed to end it with a win."

"The most important thing is the players managed to score goals and in tonight's game, we managed to take the lead against Pahang with an early goal. I saw how the players continued to work hard despite having scored an early goal.

"However, we still have a few important matches left to play and this is just one victory for us. The most important thing is the players score goals in upcoming matches and bring home three points," said Morais in the post-match press conference.

JDT will play Sarawak for the second time at Tan Sri Hj Hassan Yunos Stadium in as many weeks after their meeting last week in the Malaysia Cup. Having won 4-0 that time, JDT will undoubtedly go into the contest brimming with confidence.

Morais also provided an indication as to the team that he will pick for the match against the Crocs. Mohammed Ghaddar is doubtful but in Hazwan Bakri, there's sufficiently quality in the rest of the squad that Morais intends to rely on to battle the packed scheduling.

"The next match on Saturday against Sarawak is an important game for us. The players who played tonight will be rested, while those who didn't will be picked because they will be in the best physical condition."

"Mohammed Ghaddar picked up an injury and we will evaluate his condition tomorrow [Thursday] but we think it is just a minor knock. Our doctor will take a look at him and then only we will figure out the next step," added Morais.