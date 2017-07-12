Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has sent a messege of good luck to Kenyan junior athletes taking part in 20017 IAAF World Youth Championship in Nairobi.

Victor Wanyama wishes Kenyan athletes success in event

The IAAF event will kick-off today (Wednesday) and is the biggest athletics event to be hosted in Kenya. “Wishing the Kenyan Team all the best at the World Under 18 Athletics championship #IAAFComesToKenya,” Wanyama said in a tweet from London.

Wayne Rooney in as Everton name squad for Gor Mahia friendly

Wanyama linked up with Tottenham early in the week to start preparation for four high profile pre-season matches lined up in July for the English side. “Look who is back,” Spurs said on official twitter page, accompanied by a photo of Wanyama and teammate Christian Ericksen.

Tottenham have lined up four pre-season fixtures, three of which will come as part of the International Champions Cup in the United States. The English side that came second behind champions Chelsea in the league, will kick off their pre--season fixtures against Paris Saint-Germain on July 23, at Camping World Stadium in Florida.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will then take on AS Roma on July 26 at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison in New York before welcoming premier league rivals, Manchester City on July 29 in Nashville,

Wayne Rooney to play for 45 minutes against Gor Mahia

Their final match will be staged at their new home for the next season, Wembley, where Wanyama and his teammates will take on Serie A champions Juventus on August 5, a week to EPL kick-off.