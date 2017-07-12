Wayne Rooney in as Everton name squad for Gor Mahia friendly

Wayne Rooney will play his first game for Everton when they face Gor Mahia in Tanzania on Thursday.

Rooney has been named by Ronald Koeman in a 25-man Everton squad which headed to Tanzania on Tuesday night. Other new arrivals Davy Klaassen and Michael Keane are also part of the travelling squad, along with all five of the Blues’ Under-20 World Cup winners.

Everton will face Gor Mahia on Thursday evening at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam as from (5pm local time, 3pm UK).





Squad: Maarten Stekelenburg, Mateusz Hewelt, Chris Renshaw, Tom Davies, Phil Jagielka, Ashley Williams, Callum Connolly, Jonjoe Kenny, Michael Keane, Muhamed Besic, Leighton Baines, Morgan Schneiderlin, James McCarthy, Davy Klaassen, Gareth Barry, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Joe Williams, Kieran Dowell, Kevin Mirallas, Wayne Rooney, Aaron Lennon, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ademola Lookman, Matthew Pennington, Yannick Bolasie.