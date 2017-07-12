Manchester United stars rub shoulders with The Rock & their Game of Thrones heroes

Manchester United had already rolled out the red carpet for star summer signing Romelu Lukaku and they were at it again on Tuesday.

Manchester United rub shoulders with The Rock and Hollywood stars

The Premier League giants had a proper taste of Hollywood after rubbing shoulders with some A-list celebrities.

In Los Angeles for the International Champions Cup, United – including former player Bojan Djordjic – bumped into WWE star-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Standing almost two metres tall, The Rock would make a decent goalkeeper should David de Dea ever leave Old Trafford.

United midfielder Juan Mata was also snapped with award-winning actress Julia Roberts following training in the United States.

Roberts is a keen football fan, having been spotted at Old Trafford and Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu in recent months.

The players also spent time meeting Game of Thrones actors Iain Glen, who plays Jorah Mormot, and Conleth Hill, who is the character Lord Varys in the hit TV series.

Jose Mourinho's side kick-off their pre-season against MLS side LA Galaxy on July 15 before facing Real Salt Lake two days later.

United's ICC campaign gets underway with a Manchester derby on July 20, followed by fixtures against Real Madrid (July 23) and Barcelona (July 26).