Antalyaspor eye Cameroon’s Choupo-Moting

Turkish Super Lig side Antalyaspor have contacted free agent Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting according to reports in Turkey.

The German-born Cameroonian and Schalke could not agree terms over a new deal and subsequently saw his three-year stay at the Gelsenkirchen side come to an end.

Moting’s relationship with Schalke began in the summer of 2014 after he arrived on a free transfer from Mainz. He would go on to become a regular and appear 106 times and score 22 goals.

But according to the Turkish Daily Hurriyet, Akrepler have recently been in contact with the attacker over a possible switch. 

The report further suggests that negotiations are at an advanced stage and could result in a transfer within the next few days which will see the 28-year-old line up next to Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o who is a household name at the Antalya Arena side. 

 

