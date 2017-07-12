Man City and Liverpool target Mendy drops Premier League transfer hint

Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy has hinted that he could soon be on his way to England amid links to Manchester City and Liverpool.

The 22-year-old enjoyed Ligue 1 title success in 2016-17, while also making his senior international bow for France.

He has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents in the summer market, with heavyweight sides in the Premier League leading the hunt for his services.

Mendy has refused to address the transfer rumours directly, but has suggested in a cryptic Instagram post that his future could lie on British shores.











See you soon #BM23 A post shared by Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:20am PDT





“See you soon” is the message from Mendy as he gazes into the distance.

His Union Jack shorts could be the clue here, with there plenty of clubs on the other side of the Channel ready to embrace his talent.

Mendy has only been with Monaco for 12 months and penned a five-year contract upon his arrival from Marseille in June 2016.

It is looking increasingly unlikely that he will see out that agreement, with it reported that a £40 million bid could be enough to secure his signature.