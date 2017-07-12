Dani Alves is expected to renege on his move to Manchester City to sign a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Dani Alves to snub Man City and sign two-year PSG deal

The Brazilian right-back, who became a free agent last month after severing his ties with Juventus, was believed to have agreed to play under Pep Guardiola in 2017-18.

Man City felt they had made a major breakthrough in their pursuit of Alves midway through June and it was quickly established that they had agreed the terms of a two-year contract with him.

However, PSG appear to have gazumped their Champions League rivals and have flown newlywed Alves and wife, Joana Sanz, into the French capital to put pen-to-paper on a contract.

It's not known why Alves changed his mind on signing for City, but Goal understands that the 34-year-old will have a medical in Paris on Tuesday and the transfer will be confirmed shortly afterwards.

City identified Alves as a target in April but had hoped to complete the signings of Tottenham’s Kyle Walker and Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy before reuniting the ex-Barcelona man with his former boss, Guardiola.

Alves is the first high-profile signing of the summer for Paris Saint-Germain, who had bid a world-record €135 million for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe last month.

He spent eight years at Barcelona between 2008 and 2016, widely being regarded as the best right-back in the world for much of that time, before leaving in acrimonious circumstances as he didn't feel appreciated.

Alves played a prominent role in Juventus reaching the Champions League final, which was his final game for the Italian club, and won the domestic double.