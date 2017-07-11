Austin Oladapo believes Gombe United will miss him while he is away on national duty.





​Gombe United will miss me - Oladapo

The Savannah Scorpions find themselves in the relegation zone and are set to be without one of their key players after Oladapo received a call-up to the Super Eagles camp ahead of the African Nations Champions (CHAN) qualifier next month.

"First, I am happy to have been called up to the Super Eagles camp which is one dream every footballer holds in high esteem," Oladapo told Goal.

"It's not that I am the best but the grace of God has made this happen and give thanks to him alone.

"Yes, for the short period of time that I will be out of Gombe United for the national team camp, I believe that they will miss me. They will miss and sincerely I will miss my club too.

"I believe that there are proper replacement who will fill the gap effectively.It's a dream come true because playing in the CHAN team is an opportunity to play in the Super Eagles."