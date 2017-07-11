​Gombe United will miss me - Oladapo

Austin Oladapo believes Gombe United will miss him while he is away on national duty.
The Savannah Scorpions find themselves in the relegation zone and are set to be without one of their key players after Oladapo received a call-up to the Super Eagles camp ahead of the African Nations Champions (CHAN) qualifier next month.
"First, I am happy to have been called up to the Super Eagles camp which is one dream every footballer holds in high esteem," Oladapo told Goal.
"It's not that I am the best but the grace of God has made this happen and give thanks to him alone.
"Yes, for the short period of time that I will be out of Gombe United for the national team camp, I believe that they will miss me. They will miss and sincerely I will miss my club too.
"I believe that there are proper replacement who will fill the gap effectively.It's a dream come true because playing in the CHAN team is an opportunity to play in the Super Eagles."