Sir Alex Ferguson considers Wayne Rooney’s overhead kick against Manchester City to be the pick of his record-breaking 253-goal haul for Manchester United.

Legendary Man Utd boss Ferguson picks favourite Rooney goal

A 13-year stint at Old Trafford has come to a close for the 31-year-old forward, with the decision taken to return to his roots at Everton.

Rooney leaves with his name firmly etched into United folklore, having helped the club to an enviable collection of silverware and himself to numerous records.

His most productive spell was spent under the guidance of Ferguson, and the legendary Scot admits their working relationship did not get much better than a derby date with City in 2011.

“We played really well in the first-half, we were 1-0 up but then they equalised,’ Ferguson told United’s official website when pressed on his favourite Rooney moment.

“We were under the cosh a little bit and grappling to get into the game and, when the ball got out to Nani, his cross was deflected.

“So as Wayne was making his way towards the box he had to change direction and mobilise himself to hit the ball the way he did. It was unbelievable – I think that’s the best to be honest.

“In the context of the game and how he changed his body position…I think that’s his best goal.”

Ferguson signed Rooney in 2004, with a £25.6 million deal making him the world’s most expensive teenager at the time.

The pair would win five Premier League titles together, along with two League Cups, the Champions League and Club World Cup.

Rooney has gone on to add the FA Cup and Europa League to his roll of honour following Ferguson’s departure in 2014.

In total he made 559 appearances for United, but started to slip down the pecking under Jose Mourinho in 2016-17 and will now be looking for more regular game time at Everton.