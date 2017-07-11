Ajibola Otegbeye has said that Sunshine Stars’ 4-2 victory over ABS has boosted the team’s confidence in their fight against relegation.

Sunshine Stars' confidence boosted, says Ajibola Otegbeye

His strike plus that of Sikiru Alimi, Abiodun Joseph and Thompson Ezekiel powered the Owena Whales to their first away win of the season.

And the forward who has being in top form for the Akure based outfit has helped the club’s morale in their push against demotion to the Nigeria National League.

“We knew we could get something decent from the game,” Otegbeye told Goal. ''The people of Ilorin are peace loving people and I was happy to return to the same stadium where I once played for ABS.

''I was elated when I got a goal too against them but out of respect for them I refused to celebrate the goal. I must say that our coaches have been helping us to redefine us.

''Our tactics and strategies too have been spot on. The players have remained very hard-working because we know the antecedents of the club and we won’t like it to crumble during our time.

''The win against ABS has given us that confidence that we can do it and now that we have the advantage, we will seize the chance with both hands.”

Sunshine Stars are now 15th on the league log with 36 points from 28 games and another victory in their next game versus Nasarawa United will see them move to the middle of the log.