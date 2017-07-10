Abia Warriors’ forward, Sunday Adetunji has showered encomiums on his coaches for restoring his self-confidence despite his recent hassles in front of goal after scoring in their clash against Nasarawa United.

Adetunji grateful to Abia Warriors coaches after ending goal drought

Adetunji was guilty of terrible misses in recent games but the former Shooting Stars’ striker claimed that the technical crew’s words of encouragement was very crucial in redicovering his goalscoring abilities.

“It has been a very tough few days for me because of my inability to add to my goal tally before this match,'' Adetunji told Goal.

I know what I can do but the people's kind words matter in my recovery mode and for this, I am grateful to the coaches of Abia Warriors. They kept on advising me on what I could do to get more goals. I am happy I was able to do that when I had the chance on today (Sunday).

Having scored against the Solid Miners, he now boasts of 12 goals this season - four behind leading topscorer, Stephen Odey.