Plateau United goalkeeper, Dele Ajiboye insists winning the Nigeria Professional Football League title is not clear cut, contrary to majority's belief.

Ajiboye softens on Plateau United's title talks

The Peace Boys have been tipped to emerge champions of the Nigerian topflight after their exploits have seen them stay atop the log for the majority of the campaign.

And they stretched their lead on the summit to five points after they got a 3-0 victory over Akwa United on Sunday.

However, the goalkeeper maintains Kennedy Boboye's men still have to battle their way to lift the diadem.

"We did very well with our general performance in the game against Akwa United and scored three good goals. The team is on top of the table and five points clear of MFM. But it is too early to start saying we will win the title; that we are favourites," Ajiboye told Goal.

"A lot of things can happen between now and Week 32 when the competition begins. The fact that so many big names are not there won't make it any easier. We will have to work very, very hard for it."

Ajiboye who has been in terrific form for the Peace Boys is glad for nailing a regular spot in the Peace Boys starting line-up among an array of top-class goalkeepers.

"I am delighted to be playing regularly for Plateau United," he said.

"It is a huge honour, especially when you consider the quality of goalkeepers we have on our side."