Wayne Rooney is looking forward to face Gor Mahia in a friendly at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on July 13.

Wayne Rooney eager to face Gor Mahia in Tanzania friendly

England’s all-time leading goalscorer completed an emotional return to his boyhood Blues on Sunday, signing a two-year deal at Goodison Park. Rooney reported for first day training session at USM Finch Farm on Monday and has been named in the traveling party for the friendly in Tanzania.

Fresh start for Gor Mahia as Dylan Kerr takes over

Ronald Koeman's side will use the friendly to celebrate Everton's club-record partnership with gaming giant SportPesa. And now Rooney is looking forward to getting to know more of the squad on his maiden visit to Tanzania. "I’m looking forward to it - it should be a good trip,” he told evertontv.

“It’ll be nice and hopefully I’ll get on the pitch and get some game-time. It’s good when you go away with the team. It’s good to be around the hotel with the players, spend more time with them and get to know them more. I’ve never been to Tanzania before, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Gor Mahia will depart for the friendly on Tuesday and will be looking to get a win after being bundled out of GOtv Shield by Bandari on Sunday.