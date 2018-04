Romelu Lukaku wrote a farewell message to Everton and their fans as the Belgian striker nears his blockbuster move to Manchester United.

Manchester United-bound Lukaku farewells Everton

Lukaku, 24, is on the verge of joining Premier League giants United in a reported £75million deal after undergoing a medical in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho and United flew out to LA for their pre-season tour on Sunday and it is there where the big-money transfer is set to be announced.

And Lukaku — who scored 25 Premier League goals last season as he finished second behind Golden Boot winner Harry Kane — expressed his gratitude to all involved at Everton following his permanent arrival in 2014.

In an Instagram post with an accompanying video, Lukaku wrote: "I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at @everton. I want to thank the fans for your support throughout the four years we've spent together. You guys helped me through all my games and I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you.

"To the staff at the stadium and training ground thank you for making me feel home from the first day I walked in. To my team-mates it was great to play with you guys.

"To technical staff thank you for helping me become a better player. Working with you guys has been a pleasure and I'll take your advice throughout the rest of my career. Thank you Everton Football Club."

Having initially arrived from Chelsea on a loan deal, Lukaku scored 53 Premier League goals and 71 in all competitions for the Toffees.