Arsenal have announced their squad for their upcoming tour of Australia, with Olivier Giroud, David Ospina and new signing Alexandre Lacazette all included.

Giroud & Ospina join Arsenal squad in Australia but Juve target Szczesny left out

Chelsea complete £34m signing of Rudiger

Arsene Wenger’s side will compete in four pre-season matches on tour, against Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia and against Bayern Munich and Chelsea in China.

Giroud, a target of West Ham, and Ospina , who has been linked with Fenerbahce, will both be available for selection, along with the club’s new record signing Lacazette, who completed his £52 million transfer from Lyon last week.

Sead Kolasinac, another summer signing, is also included, but Wojciech Szczesny and Lucas Perez have been left out, with Juventus and Deportivo La Coruna respectively interested in their services.

Alexis Sanchez, whose own future is up in the air amid talk of a bid from Manchester City, is also left out, but he has been allowed extended leave alongside Shkodran Mustafi after both competed in the Confederations Cup.