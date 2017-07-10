Cameroon international Benjamin Moukandjo will be leaving relegated Ligue 1 outfit Lorient for Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning according to reports.

Benjamin Moukandjo for Chinese Super League move?

The 28-year-old Indomitable Lions captain is being heavily tipped for the exit door this transfer window having impressed with 13 goals in 25 appearances despite Lorient’s relegation last season.

Sky Sport Italia has reported that the attacker is expected to depart for Suning who compete in the Chinese top tier.

Suning, who are also rumoured to be eyeing Moukandjo’s compatriot Vincent Aboubakar, are believed to be in advanced talks with the former Rennes, player.

Moukandjo is contracted to the Merlus until June 2018 but the Nanjing-based side are willing to pay € 5.5 million for his capture.

The Douala-born forward is rumoured to have turned down the opportunity to sign for Championship side Birmingham City in favour of a top European league move but it remains to be seen if he would resist the mega-rich Chinese league.