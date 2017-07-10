Indian football: Aizawl FC's historic I-League triumph set for Bollywood

Aizawl Football Club’s dream run to claim the I-League 2016-17 title is still fresh in the minds of football lovers across India. The Reds , led by their coach Khalid Jamil, captured the imagination of many as they romped home to a historic title despite severe financial limitations, a la Leicester City FC in the English Premier League 2015-16 season. It was a fairytale run by the club from the northeast and the fact that they won the title in only their second season in the top flight is indeed worthy of some lavish praise.

The incredible story is set to get further recognition as the club has now confirmed that it has finalized an agreement with renowned Bollywood film producer Tarun Rathi to bring alive the epic journey to silver screens across India and the world. Rathi’s Mumbai based production house Rajnandini Entertainment has been given the full fledged rights to make a Bollywood movie on the subject.

As reported by Goal in May, the I-League champions were in talks with a Bollywood producer about the feasibility of a making a movie on Khalid and his men’s title run. It was speculated at the time that the movie titled ‘From Zero to Hero’ would feature Bollywood star Ajay Devgan depicting the role of coach Khalid.

With the confirmation of the agreement now arriving, the question as to who would play the lead role is still up in the air though Rathi has confirmed that the production will have big stars. "The historic win of top league of the country by the unknown low budget club of Aizawl FC deserves worldwide recognition. Together with Aizawl FC, we can go a long way in serving the people of Mizoram and North East through the said Bollywood Film. We will start the work soon" the producer from Mumbai remarked.

Robert Royte, the owner and President of the Mizoram based club said that the uplifting story will not only provide a boost to the people of Mizoram and the northeast but also the entire world football fraternity.

For now, we will be eagerly awaiting the story of the heroes from Aizawl FC to arrive in screens near us.