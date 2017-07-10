Tusker FC remained on course to retain GOtv Shield title after seeing off Palos FC 1-0 at Kinoru Stadium on Sunday.

GOtv Shield: Tusker qualify for round of 16

A solitary goal from Jackson Macharia was all the brewers needed to cruise to the next round of the cup competition. Palos’ defeat came at the worst time for Moses Shavanga and Morgan Omondi, who were handed their debut.

Tusker, who played minus striker Allan Wanga, came to the match guns blazing when they won their first corner in the third minute but David Mwangi could not direct his header on target. Mwangi proved a menace for Palos defense and it was his first chance of the match - a header in the third minute, that could have sent a warning signal to the visitors despite his effort missing the target by a few inches.

Palos came close to taking the lead in the 16th minute, but goalkeeper David Okello was forced to a full stretch to stop the visitors from going ahead before Macharia gave the brewers the lead in the 20th minute after he was fed with a cross from marauding Mwangi.

Michael Khamati could have doubled Tusker’s lead but his shot hit the bar with just three minutes to the break. Michael Khamati came out for Stephen Owusu while Brian Osumba replaced Hashim Sempala to help tighten Tusker’s grip on the slim lead.

Tusker starting XI: David Okello, Kizza Martin, Marlon Tangauzi, Eugine Asike, David Mwangi, Hashim Sempala, Beniface Muchiri, Jackson Macharia, Humphrey Miono, Michael Khamati, Paul Odhiambo.

Subs: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Sivachi, Lloyd Wahome, Brian Osumba, George Mandela, Adbul Hassan and Stephen Owuso.





