Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in pole position to land Rivaldo Coetzee?

This comes after Mamelodi Sundowns pulled out of the race for the 20-year-old with the Urban Warriors reportedly putting a R13 million price-tag on his head.

City Press reports that Sundowns are no longer interested in the player whose market value skyrocketed over the past few months.

Pitso Mosimane is frustrated with how Ajax handled the matter, and he said the Brazilians will not break the bank to sign any of their targeted players.

“The problem is that when Sundowns calls, the asking price goes up all the time. So, where are we going to get players from?” asked Mosimane.

“Yes, we want to buy players, but we will not just buy for the sake of buying. We don’t have money to burn,” he said.

In 2015, Chiefs were prepared to lure Coetzee to Naturena, but they abandoned their chase for the centre-back soon after signing Siyanda Xulu and Daniel Cardoso.

But having already confirmed that they will strengthen their defence for the new season, this could be their only chance to land Coetzee's signature.

Coetzee has also been linked with a possible move to the Buccaneers, who are desperate to refresh their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

In addiition, Coetzee has reportedly not reported for pre-season at Ajax as he feels unappreciated by the club management.

A move to Europe was also reported to be on the cards for the South Africa international, but none of his suitors from abroad tabled an offer.