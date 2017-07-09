Sofapaka coach, Ssimbwa eyes GOtv glory

Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa believes he can go all the way and lift GOtv Shield title after booking a place in the last 16.

Batoto ba Mungu defeated Western Stima by a solitary goal via Hillary Echesa on Saturday in the round of 32, and the victory ensured the 2014 champions progressed to the next round. Just four victories from now will see them represent the nation in Caf Confederations Cup next year.

Ssimbwa is optimistic his team can realize the dream of lining up with the best in the continent.

"We played well against Stima, but that one goal was not enough at all, we could have scored more, but we were wasteful in front of the goal. All in all, I am happy with the outcome. We are through to the next round and that is what matters. It is a knockout competition," Ssimbwa told Goal.

"Our eyes are on the trophy. We want to win it and we will do everything to ensure it happens. Yes, we want to play against the best in the continent, but before that we have to be the best in the country."

Kariobangi Sharks, Sony Sugar and Nakumatt FC are other premier league teams in the last 16.





