NPFL: Remo Stars vs. Ifeanyi Ubah clash called off





Players of the Sky Blue Stars were struck by food poisoning prior to the top-flight match against the Anambra Warriors with 13 players hospitalised.







Confirming the incident, team's secretary, Michael Onikute said the affected players, as well as club officials, are already receiving medical attention.







"It's such a disastrous incident we have prepared well for the game against Ifeanyi Ubah," Onikute said in a statement.







"The players were resting after their dinner which was a meal of semovita and egusi - only to get a call that they are in pain and we had to rush them to the Ikenne Health Centre.







"13 players were affected as well as the goalkeeper trainer and media officer. It is sad this is happening to us on the eve of a vital match against Ifeanyi Uba," he concluded.







Meanwhile, the League Management Company have subsequently announced the indefinite postponement of the match following complaints from the home team.



Remo Stars FC Ifeanyiubah: Match officials expecting a formal doctor's report following claims of food poisoning by the home team #NPFL — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) July 9, 2017