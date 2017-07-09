Kano Pillars' Amos Gyan has disclosed that his side is looking to consolidate on their form against Wikki Tourist at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium on Sunday.

Kano Pillars seek consolidation against Wikki Tourist, says Gyan

Having gone five successive games unbeaten securing three wins and two draws in the process, the forward insists securing an away point is the least of the ambition in Bauchi.







"We are in a happy mood and in our best form going to face Wikki Tourist," Gyan told Goal.







"We want to maintain our form. To do that, we are seeking to consolidate against them. We struggled to get results at the start of the season but things have change for good.







"Everyone in the team is eager to give their best and it very important for us not to relent at this point. We have promised to give a good account of ourselves in the second round.







"That's what we are doing. I believe the chances of winning the title and getting a continental ticket is still within our grasp, so we will stay focused on the end.

"Personally, I want to keep working hard to see more playing chances. I must continue to fight hard."