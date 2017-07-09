Gombe United midfielder, Austin Oladapo feels the Desert Scorpions’ friendly matches and the league tie played with El Kanemi Warriors during the first round have given them everything they have to know about the Borno Army and that they are only thinking of how to gain all points on Sunday.

Gombe United know El Kanemi’s weaknesses, says Oladapo

The Desert Scorpions held Nasarawa United to a draw last weekend but the road point did nothing to change their fortunes on the league table where they are placed 19th with 31 points from 27 games and Oladapo noted that only the maximum points against El Kanemi will help their recovery out of the relegation zone.

“I can boldly say that we know a lot about El Kanemi Warriors and it will be difficult for them to get a result in Gombe. We have played friendly matches with them and in the league tie we played against them they sweated very hard before beating us in Maiduguri. I believe we have information about them that we could use to nail them on Sunday,” Oladapo told Goal.

“They won’t have it easy against us. We know that with our current position on the league table it only winning our remaining home matches and picking good results in some away games that will save us at the end of the season and we are not going to negotiate anything besides the maximum points on Sunday.”